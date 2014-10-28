* Jay Y. Lee seeks to take 0.1 pct stake in two insurance
arms
* Stakes would bring influence over financial firms
-analysts
* Succession in focus as patriarch remains hospitalised
(Updates with comments, details)
By Se Young Lee
SEOUL, Oct 28 Samsung Group heir apparent Jay Y.
Lee is moving to acquire small stakes in two of the group's
financial firms, which analysts say will help the scion solidify
control of South Korea's largest conglomerate as a succession
looms.
Lee is seeking regulatory approval to purchase 0.1 percent
each of Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd and Samsung
Fire & Marine Insurance Co Ltd, Samsung Group said
in a statement. He is reinvesting after-tax proceeds of 25.2
billion won ($23.97 million) from selling Samsung Asset
Management Co Ltd shares to Samsung Life earlier this year.
Although the companies are already firmly in Samsung Group's
grasp, analysts said direct ownership would allow Lee to
formally influence how they are managed. Samsung Life is also at
the heart of Samsung's complicated shareholding structure and
will play an important role in any succession planning.
Samsung declined to comment on why Jay Y. Lee was buying the
shares.
Samsung patriarch Lee Kun-hee has been hospitalised since
May following a heart attack, putting impetus on his children to
ensure a stable transfer of control. Jay Y. Lee, who is the only
son, is widely expected to take over crown jewel Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd, as well as the financial firms.
"I think we're now seeing efforts to establish a Jay Y. Lee
regime in earnest," said Chung Sun-sup, CEO of research firm
Chaebul.com.
MORE MOVES POSSIBLE
Korea Investment Trust Management fund manager Baik Jae-yer
said going through the regulatory approval process for Samsung
Life now could also serve as a test run ahead of an eventual
inheritance of his father's shares in the insurer. The elder Lee
is Samsung Life's biggest single stakeholder at 20.8 percent.
"I think this process helps him identify any potential legal
hurdles when he looks to inherit those shares," Baik said.
The Financial Services Commision will likely decide whether
to approve the purchases on Wednesday, said an official at the
financial regulator who declined to be named.
Samsung Group said the younger Lee had no plans to buy more
shares in Samsung Life or Samsung Fire & Marine at present.
Analysts saw no need for additional purchases to bolster his
influence and believed he was more likely to prepare for the
inheritance of his father's Samsung Life stake.
The conglomerate has pushed through major initiatives to
streamline its structure, including a merger of Samsung Heavy
Industries Co Ltd and Samsung Engineering Co Ltd
approved by shareholders on Monday.
Chaebul.com's Chung said Jay Y. Lee could buy shares in
other key group companies such as Samsung C&T Corp
and Samsung Heavy Industries to further tighten his grip, in
line with the strategy pursued by his father.
"Though they may not be big, Lee Kun-hee owns shares in the
key affiliates to ensure that he can exert direct control,"
Chung said.
"Eventually, the shareholding structure will need to become
more streamlined but that will take a lot of time and resources,
so such stake purchases by Jay Y. Lee will help to maintain
control in the meantime."
(1 US dollar = 1,051.1000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Se Young Lee and Lee Changho; Editing by Ryan Woo
and Edmund Klamann)