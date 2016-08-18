* Samsung Life to buy Samsung Securities shares for $211 mln
* Samsung Group pushing to simplify ownership structure
* Insurer to eventually emerge as financial holding firm
SEOUL, Aug 18 South Korea's Samsung Life
Insurance Co is buying its insurance affiliate's
entire 8 percent stake in Samsung Securities Co, a
move seen as furthering the restructuring of conglomerate
Samsung Group.
In a statement on Thursday, Samsung Life said it will pay
234 billion won ($211 million) for Samsung Fire & Marine
Insurance Co's stake in the securities firm. The
deal will improve returns on assets under management, it said.
The life insurer will control 19.2 percent of the brokerage once
the deal is completed.
Shares of the financial arms of Samsung Group rose sharply
on Thursday on local media reports that Samsung Life is boosting
its stake in Samsung Fire & Marine and Samsung Securities in
order to lay the foundation to transition into a financial
holding company. Samsung Life also owns 15 percent of Samsung
Fire & Marine.
Samsung Group, South Korea's top family-run conglomerate,
has been undergoing restructuring since 2014 in an effort to
simplify its ownership structure and consolidate control of key
affiliates such as Samsung Electronics Co under de
facto leader Jay Y. Lee and his sisters.
Samsung Life is a key vehicle within the complicated web of
cross-shareholding relationships that allow the Lee family to
control its smartphones-to-construction business empire.
Investors and analysts say the life insurer will eventually
emerge as a financial holding company as part of the
restructuring, though a Samsung Life spokesman told Reuters
there is no such plan at present.
Park Ju-gun, head of corporate analysis firm CEO Score, said
such a transition will take time due to regulatory issues,
including the requirement for financial holding companies to own
at least 30 percent of its affiliates.
"Based on the current circumstances Samsung Group will want
to form a financial holding company and continue making
preparations accordingly," he said.
($1 = 1,107.1700 won)
(Reporting by Se Young Lee and Joyce Lee; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong and Muralikumar Anantharaman)