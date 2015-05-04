(Adds details about other movies using VR)
By Jennifer Saba
May 4 Samsung and Walt Disney's
Marvel introduced a marketing campaign that uses virtual
reality to promote "Avengers: Age of Ultron" as more studios
look to the new technology to push movies.
The Avengers ad campaign, launched last week, employs VR
that immerses a user in a 3D world and makes them feel as if
they are in the action.
Jamie Park, head of experimental marketing at Samsung, said
the company had seen a growing interest from studios in virtual
reality (VR) and Samsung would be doing more of this in the
future.
"It's less about taking the movie content and putting it
directly into VR and more about figuring out the best way to
enhance the overall content," Park said.
Created by Los Angeles-based advertising firm 72andSunny,
the short films give people a chance to feel what it is like to
be one of the superhero characters such as Iron Man and Captain
America in the Avengers.
The campaign is made to work with Samsung's GS6 smartphone
that fits with the company's VR glasses, Samsung Gear VR, though
the films can be viewed on Android smartphones or any Web
browser.
Fox Searchlight's "Wild" also used VR to promote the movie
with Samsung's Gear VR headset.
"It's an ambition that is deeper than product placement,"
said Bryan Rowles, executive creative director at 72andSunny.
"It's rare to work on a piece of technology in its infancy. It
will be interesting to see where it goes and if it will catch
on."
One of the short VR films for the Avengers movie co-stars
international sports figures including soccer star Lionel Messi
and professional football player Eddie Lacy, and shows their
experience being transformed into a super heroes.
In another, a user experiences a battle between the Avengers
and a robot army, in 3D slow motion, with a 360-degree view.
Virtual reality (VR) is known among gamers who use the gear
to enhance playing videogames, but the technology could start
appealing to a broader base of consumers. Facebook, for example,
bought VR startup Oculus Rift for $2 billion last year.
The "Avengers: Age of Ultron, kicked off the summer
blockbuster season this weekend and had the second-biggest
domestic opening in history, notching $187.7 million in box
office sales.
