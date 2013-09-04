SEOUL, Sept 4 South Korean consumer electronics
titan Samsung is planning a strategic conference
with investors of a scale not seen since eight years ago to
fight a gnawing suspicion that its heyday may have come and
gone.
Samsung Electronics, which undershot analysts' earnings
estimates in April-to-June in a rare miss, said on Wednesday
that it would meet with 400 investors and analysts in Seoul on
Nov. 6 to talk about its longer-term growth strategy.
Samsung's dominance in the high-end smartphone segment has
driven a series of record profits in recent years and helped it
trump arch rival Apple Inc. But analysts say the
segment may have passed its peak this year as the market
saturates and competition from cheaper phones intensifies.
Shares in Asia's most valuable technology firm, which
depends on mobile devices for two-thirds of its profit, have
fallen 13 percent over the past three months. That compares with
a 3 percent drop in the domestic stock market.
Samsung's stock has been hit by weaker-than-expected sales
of the Galaxy S4 smartphone, analyst downgrades, and investor
concerns that its battle to maintain its supremacy in the
high-end mobile segment may further squeeze margins.
"It's been a while since we last communicated our
longer-term business plan, and this year's event is largely
aimed at discussing our latest strategy and vision for 2020," a
Samsung executive said, declining to be identified as details of
the plan have yet to be made public.
In 2009, Samsung said it would target revenue of $400
billion by 2020 and become one of the world's top 10 brands by
then. The firm, which also makes computer memory chips, flat
screens, televisions and home appliances, earned 201 trillion
won ($183.1 billion) in 2012.
The November event, the first of its kind under new Chief
Financial Officer Lee Sang-hoon, also comes as Samsung Group
seeks new vistas of revenue.
Some new businesses, including a unit that makes solar cells
and another that produces medical equipment, have yet to yield
any tangible results since they were unveiled in 2010.