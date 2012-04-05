By Jeremy Wagstaff and Miyoung Kim
April 5 It's been likened to a piece of toast, a
device for elephants and a throwback to the 1980s-style brick
phone.
And yet, despite all the sniggering, Samsung Electronics
has sold 5 million of the phone/tablet Galaxy Note,
helping drive its booming handset profits in the quarter just
ended.
More than a freak hit, consumer and design experts believe
the surprise success of the "phablet" marks a deeper shift in
the fast-paced world of mobile devices.
The most obvious thing about the Note is its size. Its 5.3
inch (13.5 cm) screen is almost as wide as the iPhone's screen
is long. And then there's the stylus.
Where Apple's co-founder, the late Steve Jobs
famously ridiculed the idea of using a pen to interact with a
screen, Samsung has partnered with Japan's Wacom Co Ltd
, a market leader in digital pen technology, to come up
with something less clunky. As part of Samsung's marketing blitz
it has set up artists in malls to draw portraits of passers-by.
Samsung says it hopes to sell at least 10 million Notes
devices this year.
But why, exactly, are people buying it?
Samsung's Lee Jui Siang, mobile phone chief for Southeast
Asia, Oceania and Taiwan, says people want to only carry one
device - and especially one that allows handwriting. He points
to a global survey of 5,000 smartphone users which indicated
demand for handwritten annotations was particularly high in
Asia.
But the Note's designer sees things slightly differently.
Samsung Vice President Lee Minhyouk said the design risk was
"breaking a taboo" about keeping handsets small enough to fit
easily in your hand.
"Smartphones are more about entertainment. The Note was
created by simply breaking that taboo and focusing more on the
new functions that smartphones require," Lee told Reuters.
MATURITY, DIVERSITY
The Note has its detractors. It's a "polarizing device",
says IDC analyst Melissa Chua. Gizmodo, a popular gadget
website, has routinely insulted the device's size, attracting
strong reactions, for and against. Its most recent post in late
March elicited nearly 1,500 comments, a third more than the next
most commented article that month.
But others say this misses the point.
What the Galaxy Note has illustrated, design and industry
experts say, is that as the mobile device market matures, it
opens up the possibility of greater diversity as users and
manufacturers experiment with form factors.
"We're seeing a shift in the marketplace and there's room
for diversity," says Shivesh Vishwanathan, senior solutions
architect at Persistent Systems. "Smartphone devices are
personal to people and are being used in unique ways - which
explains why we're seeing some strong reactions for as well as
against 'phablets'."
Stuart Lipoff, a technology consultant and past president of
the IEEE Consumer Electronics Society, compares it to the mature
TV market: from small sets parked in the kitchen to wall-sized
mounted screens.
"This is part of the normal evolution of any category of
consumer electronics as it matures," he says. "As any product
category matures you see an expansion in the range of features,
performance and price."
For Samsung, it's not just a boost to the bottom-line, but
also a glimpse of a bigger prize.
The Note suggests Samsung, which last year became the
world's top smartphone maker, may have found a way to eat into
the tablet market, where it remains a distant second to Apple's
iPad.
"Samsung has successfully cracked open the 5-inch device
market, where Dell failed miserably a couple of years
ago," said Lee Kakeun, an analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities in
Seoul. "It's now expanding into the bigger-sized tablet market,
where its stylus could differentiate it among non-iPad tablets
and help it expand market share in the tablet market, too."
While competitors try to catch up - LG Electronics
has recently unveiled the 5-inch Optimus Vu -
Samsung is already forging other niches.
It has just introduced the Galaxy Pocket, with a 2.8-inch
screen, and websites are awash with speculation that the Galaxy
SIII, due for launch in the next few months, will have a
4.8-inch screen, halfway between the SII and the Note.
Samsung can experiment like this, analysts say, because it
controls the process.
"Samsung's integrated business model - for instance,
it makes its own application processors and AMOLED screens - is
the biggest ingredient of Samsung's winning formula," says
Daniel Kim, a Seoul-based analyst at Macquarie, "which in our
view cannot be easily copied."