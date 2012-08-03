SEOUL Aug 3 Samsung Electronics is
set to take the wraps off a sequel to its popular Galaxy Note
smartphone at an event on August 29, about two weeks before the
possible debut of Apple's new iPhone.
The two arch rivals are bracing for a full-blown battle with
the expected rollouts of the two key models coming as they lock
horns in a high-stakes patent trial in the United States.
"We plan to unveil the next Galaxy Note at the Samsung
Mobile Unpacked event in Berlin on August 29," a Samsung
spokesman said on Friday, without elaborating. The event will
take place two days before the opening of Europe's biggest
consumer electronics trade fair IFA.
South Korean media reports speculate the new Galaxy Note may
feature an unbreakable, 5.5-inch display - slightly larger than
the current one - as well as a faster processor and a much
better camera.
Samsung, once a laggard in the smartphone market, overtook
Apple last year to become the world's largest smartphone maker.
The South Korean firm is looking to defend its supremacy by
refreshing its line-up ahead of the launch of the fifth version
of Apple's iPhone, widely expected to be released in October.
Samsung launched its flagship Galaxy S III in May, while
Apple is planning a major product launch on Sept 12, stoking
speculation the company may announce the sale of its redesigned
iPhone.
Samsung is estimated to have increased smartphone shipments
to 50.5 million in the April to June quarter of this year,
nearly double the 26 million iPhones sold.
Apple shipments in the June quarter tumbled 26 percent on
the previous quarter as the European economy sagged and
consumers held off on buying ahead of the release of the iPhone
5.
The two tech titans also started a trial in a U.S. court
this week in a patent battle triggered by Apple's lawsuit last
year claiming that Samsung slavishly copied Apple's smartphones
and tablets. Samsung has countersued.