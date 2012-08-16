SEOUL Aug 16 Samsung Electronics Co
unveiled a new tablet on Thursday in its latest attempt to chip
away at the market dominance of Apple's iPad, hoping
the enlarged version of its popular phone-cum-tablet Note will
resonate with consumers.
The South Korean firm, which Apple has accused of copying
the design and some features of its iPad and iPhone, launched
the Galaxy Note 10.1 tablet in the United States, Britain and
South Korea on Thursday, just weeks before it is expected to
unveil a revamped version of the original 5.3-inch Note
smartphone later this month.
Besides being slightly larger than the 9.7-inch iPad, the
10.1-inch Samsung model has other differentiating factors
including a stylus-based note taking and sketching function and
screen split feature that allows users simultaneously to use two
different apps side-by-side.
Samsung hopes the enlarged version of the original Galaxy
Note, which has sold over 10 million units since its October
launch, can help it narrow the gap with Apple in tablet markets,
where it remains a distant second to Apple.
Apple sold 28.8 million iPads in the first six months of
this year to take 64.4 percent of the market, while Samsung sold
only 4.4 million to take 9.9 percent of the market, according to
research firm IHS iSuppli.
The Note 10.1 uses Google's Android software and a
quad-core processor with 1.4 GHz clock speeds. It boasts a 5
megapixel rear camera and a 1.9 megapixel front facing camera,
which also detects users' eye movements to prevent the device
from going into standby mode.
The device with 16 gigabytes of memory and wifi-only
function will be sold for $499, the same as the latest iPad, and
a 32 GB model for $549, versus iPad's $599.
A U.S. judge asked on Wednesday that the chief executives of
Apple and Samsung speak to each other before a jury begins
deliberating next week in the high-stakes patent trial between
the two tech firms.
Apple and Samsung are going toe-to-toe in a patents dispute
mirroring a struggle for industry supremacy between the rivals
that control half of worldwide smartphone sales.
Shares in Samsung were trading flat at 1.345 million won
($1,200) on Thursday, versus a 0.2 percent drop in the wider
market.