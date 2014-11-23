People are silhouetted as they pose with mobile devices in front of a screen projected with a Samsung logo, in this picture illustration taken in Zenica October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Files

South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) has filed a complaint with the U.S. International Trade Commission seeking to block computer-graphics chips made by Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) from the U.S. market, Bloomberg reported.

Samsung had accused Nvidia of infringing several of its chip-related patents and for making false claims about its products, counter-suing after Nvidia filed a suit against the company in September.

The Korean company's lawsuit came after Nvidia accused it and rival Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O) of infringing patents on its graphics-processing unit (GPU). [ID:nL3N0R61S0]

Samsung, which had filed the lawsuit in a U.S. federal court on Nov. 4, is seeking damages for deliberate infringement of several technical patents, including a few that govern the way semiconductors buffer and use data.

The Bloomberg report said that the ITC complaint also named computer-parts manufacturers Biostar Microtech International Corp (2399.TW) and Elitegroup Computer Systems Co (2331.TW). (bloom.bg/1zKYwdE)

(Reporting By Krishna Chaithanya)