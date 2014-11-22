GLOBAL MARKETS-Profit-taking trips up Asian stocks, Korean won slips on Trump trade threat
* Korea stocks, won down after Trump says trade deal needs change
Nov 21 South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has filed a complaint with the U.S. International Trade Commission seeking to block computer-graphics chips made by Nvidia Corp from the U.S. market, Bloomberg reported.
Samsung had accused Nvidia of infringing several of its chip-related patents and for making false claims about its products, counter-suing after Nvidia filed a suit against the company in September.
The Korean company's lawsuit came after Nvidia accused it and rival Qualcomm Inc of infringing patents on its graphics-processing unit (GPU).
Samsung, which had filed the lawsuit in a U.S. federal court on Nov. 4, is seeking damages for deliberate infringement of several technical patents, including a few that govern the way semiconductors buffer and use data.
The Bloomberg report said that the ITC complaint also named computer-parts manufacturers Biostar Microtech International Corp and Elitegroup Computer Systems Co. (bloom.bg/1zKYwdE) (Reporting By Krishna Chaithanya)
* Korea stocks, won down after Trump says trade deal needs change
BEIJING, April 28 Toshiba Corp's Westinghouse Electric Co unit will continue operating normally despite the ongoing Chapter 11 restructuring, an executive at the troubled company said on Friday.