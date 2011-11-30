HONG KONG Nov 30 South Korea's Samsung
C&T and the country's state-run oil firm are close
to buying U.S. oil and gas company Parallel Petroleum from
private equity group Apollo Global Management LLC, two
sources close to the deal told Reuters.
Samsung C&T has been in talks for months with Apollo about
the takeover, which media reports said in August would be worth
about $920 million.
One of the sources said Samsung would own 90 percent of the
firm and state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) would take the
remaining 10 percent, and that the deal was likely to come this
week at the earliest.
The sources, who were not authorised to speak publicly on
the deal, declined to reveal the value of the transaction.