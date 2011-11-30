SEOUL Nov 30 South Korea's Samsung C&T
and the country's state-run oil firm have agreed to
buy U.S. oil and gas company Parallel Petroleum from private
equity group Apollo Global Management LLC for $772
million, a source close to the deal told Reuters.
Samsung C&T has been in talks for months with Apollo about
the takeover and the source said Samsung would own 90 percent of
the firm and state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) would take
the remaining 10 percent.
The person declined to be named as the deal was not
officially announced yet.