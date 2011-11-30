SEOUL Nov 30 South Korea's Samsung C&T and the country's state-run oil firm have agreed to buy U.S. oil and gas company Parallel Petroleum from private equity group Apollo Global Management LLC for $772 million, a source close to the deal told Reuters.

Samsung C&T has been in talks for months with Apollo about the takeover and the source said Samsung would own 90 percent of the firm and state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) would take the remaining 10 percent.

The person declined to be named as the deal was not officially announced yet.