SEOUL Jan 4 South Korea said on Wednesday it had approved a plan by Samsung Electronics Co to build a cutting-edge flash memory chip plant in China, seen costing some $4 billion.

The plant would be Samsung's second overseas chip manufacturing site and reflects the growing importance of the Chinese market.

South Korea requires local firms to apply to build foreign production bases for fear of leakages of the country's prized high technology.

The Ministry of Knowledge and Economy said in a statement that Samsung would set up a committee to prevent potential technology leaks. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)