UPDATE 1-Business confidence plummets as political crisis grips Britain
* Sterling back under pressure (Adds detail, business executives' comment)
SEOUL Jan 4 South Korea said on Wednesday it had approved a plan by Samsung Electronics Co to build a cutting-edge flash memory chip plant in China, seen costing some $4 billion.
The plant would be Samsung's second overseas chip manufacturing site and reflects the growing importance of the Chinese market.
South Korea requires local firms to apply to build foreign production bases for fear of leakages of the country's prized high technology.
The Ministry of Knowledge and Economy said in a statement that Samsung would set up a committee to prevent potential technology leaks. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* Sterling back under pressure (Adds detail, business executives' comment)
NEW YORK, June 12 Apple shares were stung by a broker downgrade for a second straight week on Monday, sending the stock lower to keep the tech sector under pressure for a second straight session.