SEOUL, March 22 Samsung Electronics Co
said on Thursday it had decided to build its first
chip manufacturing plant in China in Xian, Shannxi province, as
it seeks to meet growing demand for NAND flash chips in the
country.
Discussions on the plant "are in an early stage and any
agreement will be subject to approval by Chinese government
agencies," Samsung said in a statement.
Samsung, the world's biggest memory chip maker, plans to
start construction this year of the fabrication line using
10-nanometer class processing technology, and aims to commence
production in 2013.
Analysts have estimated the facililty will cost between 4
trillion won ($3.5 billion) and 5 trillion won.
The plant, if approved, would be Samsung's second overseas
chip manufacturing site.
($1 = 1129.5500 Korean won)
