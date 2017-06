People use the Galaxy Note II after a news conference announcing Samsung's update to its phone-tablet hybrid in New York, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

SEOUL Shares in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) rose 2.5 percent on Thursday to a new lifetime high of 1.419 million won, propelled by expectations that its mobile business will continue to lead strong profit growth.

The world's biggest smartphone maker with a market capitalisation of around $205 billion, had previously peaked at 1.418 million won per share in May and has climbed more than 30 percent since its recent low hit in early July.

