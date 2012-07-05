SEOUL, July 6 Samsung Electronics Co
, the world's biggest technology firm by revenue,
estimated its April-June operating profit at a record 6.7
trillion won ($5.9 billion), powered by strong sales of its
flagship Galaxy range of smartphones.
The guidance by the South Korean firm, the world's top maker
of handsets, smartphones, memory chips and TVs, was in line with
an average forecast of 6.67 trillion won by 23 analysts polled
by Reuters.
Samsung, which will release its full quarterly results by
July 27, estimated April-June sales at 47.0 trillion won, below
a 50 trillion won forecast.
Samsung shares have dropped 15 percent in the past two
months amid concerns over a depressed chip market and the impact
on demand for consumer electronics from a weak euro. Over the
same period, the broader Korean market has fallen just
over 5 percent, and gadget rival Apple has gained
almost 3 percent.