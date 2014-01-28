SEOUL Jan 28 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
sold a record 86 million smartphones in the fourth
quarter and widened its lead over Apple Inc even after
the U.S. firm reached a new iPhone sales high, data from
research firm Strategy Analytics showed.
Samsung took 29.6 percent of the global smartphone market in
the fourth quarter, ahead of Apple's 17.6 percent, as strong
low-end market growth led by Chinese vendors continued to shake
up the smartphone industry, the data showed.
Apple sold a record 51 million iPhones in the year-end
quarter although its market share slipped from the previous
year's 22 percent, as Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and
Lenovo Group Ltd rose to become the world's No.3 and
No.4 respectively.
Huawei sold 16.6 million smartphones and Lenovo sold 13.6
million, each taking 5.7 percent and 4.7 percent of the market.
"There is clearly now more competition coming from the
second-tier smartphone brands. Huawei, LG Electronics and Lenovo
each grew their smartphone shipments around two times faster
than the global industry average," Strategy Analytics analyst
Linda Sui said.
"Samsung and Apple will need to fight hard to hold off these
and other hungry challengers during 2014."
For the entire 2013, global smartphone shipments grew 41
percent to reach a record 990 million. Samsung sold 319.8
million units to take 32.2 percent, up from 30.4 percent in
2012.
Apple sold 153.5 million iPhones with a 15.5 percent market
share.