SEOUL, Sept 25 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
said it will introduce a smartphone with a curved
display in October, as the world's top handset maker seeks to
set the pace of hardware innovation and maintain its supremacy
in a fiercely competitive business.
Curved displays are an early stage in screen evolution which
is shifting to bendable or foldable designs, eventually allowing
mobile and wearable gadgets to take on new forms that could
radically change the high-end smartphone market.
"We plan to introduce a smartphone with a curved display in
South Korea in October," Samsung's mobile business head of
strategic marketing D.J. Lee said on Wednesday at an event
launching the Galaxy Note 3 smartphone in Seoul.
In January Samsung, which has taken over from Apple Inc
as the global smartphone leader, showed off prototype
products with a flexible screen and a display that extends from
the side of a device.
But technology firms have yet to figure out how to mass
produce the parts cheaply and come up with display panels that
can be as thin as a sheet and highly heat resistant.
Curved display is already commercially available in
large-screen televisions. Samsung and its home rival LG
Electronics Inc had started selling curved OLED TV
sets this year priced at about $9,000.