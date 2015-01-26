SEOUL Jan 26 Samsung SDI Co Ltd
does not expect the slump in global oil prices to dent the
long-term growth prospects for electric vehicles, an executive
at the South Korean firm which makes batteries for these cars
said on Monday.
"The growth in electric vehicles until 2020 will come in
response to various regulations being imposed by key governments
in the United States, Europe and China as opposed to economic
benefits like oil prices," said Samsung SDI Senior Vice
President Kim Jeong-wook.
South Korea's Samsung SDI, which trails rival LG Chem
, supplies electric vehicle batteries mainly to BMW.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Se Young Lee; Editing by Miral
Fahmy)