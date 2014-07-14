BRIEF-Calbee plans to increase Granola output - Nikkei
* Calbee Inc will increase its Granola production capacity by 40 pct in 2018 and launch full-scale exports to china Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ULSAN, South Korea, July 14 Samsung SDI , a South Korean supplier of electric vehicle (EV) batteries, plans to build one more production line in South Korea this year as it bets on growing demand from automakers, an executive said on Monday.
Samsung SDI, which supplies batteries for BMW's i3 and other models, currently has three production lines with a total capacity of 900,000 cells per month.
"We have a very concrete plan to increase production capacity ... " Samsung SDI vice president Kim Chang-guk told reporters, without elaborating. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Stephen Coates)
WASHINGTON, May 1 A federal appeals court on Monday declined to rehear a challenge to the Obama administration's landmark "net neutrality" rules requiring internet providers to guarantee equal access to all websites.