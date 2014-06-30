China shares steady after 4 days of losses, defensives in favour; HK up slightly,
* Investors chase consumer, healthcare stocks, dump small-caps
SEOUL, July 1 Samsung SDI Co Ltd said on Tuesday that it will shut down its plasma panel production business, citing the decline in overall demand for plasma display panel televisions.
Samsung SDI, in a statement, said it will concentrate its resources on growing its energy and materials businesses. The firm plans to end all plasma display operations by November 30.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Investors chase consumer, healthcare stocks, dump small-caps
SYDNEY, April 20 Austria and Australia are 16,000 km (9,940 miles) and two keystrokes apart, as European aircraft manufacturer Airbus discovered to its chagrin this week.