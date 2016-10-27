SEOUL Oct 27 Samsung SDI, a battery
supplier for Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Note 7
phones, posted a worse-than-expected operating loss in the third
quarter, weighed down by the termination of the fire-prone
devices.
The Samsung Electronics affiliate posted an operating loss
of 110 billion won ($96.33 million) for the July-to-September
period, compared with a loss of 48 billion won a year earlier
and a consensus forecast of a loss of 55 billion won.
Analysts said Samsung SDI supplied about 60 percent of the
batteries for the Note 7, which Samsung scrapped earlier this
month due to over-heating problems. The remaining 30 percent
were provided by China's Amperex Technology Limited (ATL).
($1 = 1,141.9300 won)
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Stephen Coates)