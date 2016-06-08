* Panasonic shares rise nearly 4 pct after Musk comment
* Shares in rival Samsung SDI tumbles 8 pct
* SDI in talks to supply Tesla's Model 3 -source
By Hyunjoo Jin
SEOUL, June 8 Tesla Motors is working
exclusively with Panasonic Corp to supply batteries for
the Model 3, its first mass-market car, the U.S. automaker's
chief executive said on Wednesday, sending Panasonic shares
higher.
Reuters reported a day earlier a source with direct
knowledge of the matter saying that Samsung SDI was
making progress in talks with Tesla to supply batteries for the
electric car, as well as Tesla's energy storage systems.
The source said Tesla, which currently buys batteries from
Panasonic, was likely to add Samsung SDI as a supplier for Model
3 if and when Tesla's battery plant were not able to produce
enough batteries to meet demand.
Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk tweeted on Wednesday the
company was "working exclusively with Panasonic for Model 3
cells."
In a response to Reuters' inquires, a Tesla spokeswoman said
on Tuesday by email that "Tesla works with all leading battery
manufacturers around the world, however we don't comment on the
details of the programs with specific suppliers."
Panasonic said last month it was ready to bring forward its
investment in Tesla's battery plant it is helping establish if
required to meet demand for Tesla's first mass-market car.
The Japanese company plans to contribute $1.6 billion to
Tesla's $5 billion "Gigafactory" in phases over the next few
years.
Citing "tremendous demand," Musk said in April that Tesla
planned to boost total vehicle production to 500,000 in 2018 -
two years earlier than its original target. Suppliers have said
the goal will be difficult to achieve.
Tesla has taken 373,000 orders for its Model 3 - which has a
starting price of $35,000, about half its Model S - and has said
it would begin customer deliveries in late 2017.
"It remains to be seen whether the orders will translate
into actual sales," the Reuters source said, asking not to be
identified as the discussions were confidential.
A Samsung SDI spokesman declined to comment.
Shares in Samsung SDI tumbled 8 percent on Wednesday after
surging 6.3 percent a day earlier.
Shares in Panasonic gained as much as 6.3 percent to a
one-week high on Wednesday after Musk's comment. It closed up
3.5 percent.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Eric Meijer)