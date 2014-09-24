* Samsung owner family can monetise stakes by listing -
analysts
* Expected to be biggest listing in South Korea in 2014
* Plans to list in November
(Recasts, adds analyst quote, context, details)
By Joyce Lee
SEOUL, Sept 24 Samsung SDS has set a preliminary
price for its share listing, valuing the firm at around 15.47
trillion won ($14.88 billion), according to a person with direct
knowledge of the matter, ahead of what may be South Korea's
biggest listing this year.
The sale of shares in Samsung SDS, the IT services affiliate
of Samsung Group, could raise at least 1 trillion won ($962
million), local media have reported. A spokesman for Samsung SDS
said the firm is expected to list sometime in November but
declined to provide more details.
The sprawling Samsung group, South Korea's biggest
conglomerate, is restructuring its complex ownership ahead of an
eventual generational succession. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
Chairman Lee Kun-hee, 72, the group patriarch, has
been hospitalised since suffering a heart attack in May.
Samsung SDS is 19.05 percent owned by Lee's three children.
A listing on the South Korean bourse would give them greater
financial flexibility. They could use the funds raised to secure
control of other key Samsung companies where they have little
ownership, analysts have said.
"SDS isn't very important in the group's ownership
structure, but the next generation (of the owner family) owns
stakes they can monetise," said Lee Sang-hun, analyst at HI
Investment & Securities.
Cheil Industries Inc, considered the de facto holding
company of Samsung Group, also applied for preliminary listing
approval on the Seoul exchange this month after saying it would
likely complete a listing by the first quarter of 2015.
Samsung SDS may list its shares on the Seoul bourse at
around 200,000 won ($192.33) a share, the person told Reuters on
Wednesday. Based on the number of shares outstanding at the end
of June, that values the company at 15.47 trillion won.
The 200,000 won price is less than the 332,000 won where
they traded on Seoul's OTC market on Tuesday. However, analysts
say that may not be a meaningful comparison as the month-old OTC
market is relatively illiquid, with an average of just 3,671 SDS
shares trading per day thus far this month.
Samsung SDS is not expected to issue new shares, or would
minimise the issuance of new shares for the listing, local
newspaper Korea Economic Daily reported on Wednesday, without
saying where it got the information.
Jay Y. Lee and his two sisters are also not expected to
divest shares in the listing, the newspaper said.
Instead, Samsung Group units that hold stakes in Samsung
SDS, with the exception of Samsung Electronics, could offer
their shares, the newspaper added.
Samsung Electronics is SDS' biggest shareholder with a 22.58
percent stake. Other group units that own SDS shares include
Samsung Electro-Mechanics and Samsung C&T
.
Goldman Sachs, Korea Investment & Securities
and JPMorgan are advising on the listing.
(1 US dollar = 1,039.9000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Ryan Woo and Tony Munroe)