SEOUL, Sept 30 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co Ltd
is set to raise up to 1.16 trillion won ($1.1
billion) by selling via the stock exchange in November its
entire stake in affiliate Samsung SDS, the IT services unit of
Samsung Group.
In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, SDS said Samsung
Electro-Mechanic planned to sell 6,099,604 shares - equivalent
to its entire 7.9 percent stake - at between 150,000 won and
190,000 won each and in line with figures Reuters had previously
reported.
SDS also said its other shareholders, Samsung Electronics Co
Ltd and the three children of Samsung Electronics
Chairman Lee Kun-hee, would not be selling their holdings.
The price per share values SDS at between 11.6 trillion and
14.7 trillion won ($11 billion to $14 billion).
Goldman Sachs, Korea Investment & Securities
and JPMorgan are advising Samsung SDS on the
deal.
($1 = 1,054.9500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Miral Fahmy)