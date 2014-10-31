(Inserts dropped letter in company name in paragraphs 1,2.)
SEOUL Oct 31 Samsung Group's
information technology services unit, Samsung SDS Co Ltd
, expects to raise 1.16 trillion won ($1.09 billion)
in a November listing, the company said on Friday, as it priced
its initial public offering (IPO) at the top end of the
indicative range.
In a regulatory filing, SDS said it priced the IPO at
190,000 won per share, versus an indicated range of 150,000 won
to 190,000 won, amid much demand from institutional investors
during a bookbuilding exercise on Wednesday and Thursday.
SDS is expected to list on November 14, a spokesman said on
Friday.
($1=1,065.8 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)