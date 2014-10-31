(Adds milestone, deal details)
SEOUL Oct 31 Samsung SDS Co Ltd,
the IT services unit of Samsung Group, expects to
raise 1.16 trillion won ($1.09 billion) in a November share sale
that would be one of South Korea's biggest in four years.
Along with Samsung Group's de facto holding company Cheil
Industries Inc, expected to be listed in December in an IPO
worth about $1.2-1.4 billion, Samsung SDS is set to be one of
South Korea's two biggest IPOs since Samsung Life's
4.9 trillion won listing in 2010.
In a regulatory filing, SDS said it had priced the IPO at
190,000 won per share, at the top of an indicated range, after
what a source with direct knowledge of the matter said was much
demand from institutional investors during a bookbuilding
exercise on Wednesday and Thursday.
Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co Ltd will sell its
entire stake in Samsung SDS in the IPO, the only shareholder to
divest shares. No new shares will be issued, SDS previously
said.
Other SDS shareholders include Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
and the three children of Samsung Electronics
Chairman Lee Kun-hee, who will not divest shares during the
listing.
SDS is expected to list on Nov. 14, a spokesman said on
Friday.
Goldman Sachs, Korea Investment & Securities
and JPMorgan are advising Samsung SDS on the
deal.
($1=1,065.8 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Ryan Woo)