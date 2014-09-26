BRIEF-Hakuhodo DY Holdings' operating profit for year ended March 2017 probably rose around 3 pct - Nikkei
* Hakuhodo DY holdings is expected to report around 49 billion yen ($449 million) in operating profit for the year ending March 2018 - Nikkei
SEOUL, Sept 26 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co Ltd will sell its entire 7.9 percent stake in affiliate Samsung SDS Co Ltd when the latter lists later this year, Samsung Electro-Mechanics said on Friday.
Samsung Electro-Mechanics said in a regulatory filing it will sell all 6,099,604 shares it owns in SDS, although the number may be subject to change.
Samsung SDS, expected to list in November, is seen submitting a range of around 150,000 to 190,000 won per share to regulators when it files for the listing next week, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
The range, which is roughly in line with what Reuters previously reported, would allow Samsung Electro-Mechanics to raise between 914.9 billion and 1.16 trillion won ($876.40 million-1.11 billion) from its stake in SDS.
The source declined to be identified as the listing process was confidential, and the range was not yet finalised.
Shares in Samsung Electro-Mechanics jumped nearly 6 percent on Friday, beating a 0.1 percent drop in the wider market.
A spokesman for Samsung SDS declined to comment. ($1=1,043.9300 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
SAN JOSE, Calif., April 18 Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg pledged on Tuesday that his company would do all it could to prevent postings of incidents like Sunday's fatal shooting in Cleveland, which was visible on the social media site for two hours.