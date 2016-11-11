* Insurer's stake in Samsung Securities to rise to 30.1 pct

* Firm bought $1.55 bln in affiliates' shares earlier this year

* Some investors believe firm preparing to be a holding company (Adds comments from Samsung Life, background on Samsung Group restructuring)

By Se Young Lee

SEOUL, Nov 11 South Korea's Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd said on Friday it would buy 290 billion won ($249.13 million) worth of shares in Samsung Securities Co Ltd, boosting its stake and injecting capital in the brokerage affiliate.

The move comes amid increasing market speculation the country's largest life insurer by market share is moving to increase its control over other financial affiliates of Samsung Group as part of a broader restructuring of the country's top conglomerate to streamline its ownership structure.

Samsung Life is buying 8.36 million Samsung Securities treasury shares at the brokerage's closing price of 34,700 won apiece on Friday, subject to regulatory approval, it said in a statement.

The life insurer will control 30.1 percent of Samsung Securities after completing the transaction, up from 19.2 percent currently.

The insurer is one of the key vehicles through which the founding Lee family exerts control over various Samsung Group arms including Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. It bought an additional 37.5 percent stake in affiliate Samsung Card as well as an 8 percent stake in Samsung Securities earlier this year for about 1.8 trillion won.

A Samsung Life spokeswoman told Reuters the firm has no specific plans at present to convert to a financial holding company. However, Friday's stake purchase will add to investors' suspicions the insurer is laying the foundations for such a move; one of the key requirements for financial holding firms is to own at least 30 percent of its publicly traded affiliates.

Samsung Life currently owns 15 percent of Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Co Ltd and 72 percent of Samsung Card Co Ltd. ($1 = 1,164.0700 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; additional reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath and Gopakumar Warrier)