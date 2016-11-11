* Insurer's stake in Samsung Securities to rise to 30.1 pct
* Firm bought $1.55 bln in affiliates' shares earlier this
year
* Some investors believe firm preparing to be a holding
company
By Se Young Lee
SEOUL, Nov 11 South Korea's Samsung Life
Insurance Co Ltd said on Friday it would buy 290
billion won ($249.13 million) worth of shares in Samsung
Securities Co Ltd, boosting its stake and injecting
capital in the brokerage affiliate.
The move comes amid increasing market speculation the
country's largest life insurer by market share is moving to
increase its control over other financial affiliates of Samsung
Group as part of a broader restructuring of the
country's top conglomerate to streamline its ownership
structure.
Samsung Life is buying 8.36 million Samsung Securities
treasury shares at the brokerage's closing price of 34,700 won
apiece on Friday, subject to regulatory approval, it said in a
statement.
The life insurer will control 30.1 percent of Samsung
Securities after completing the transaction, up from 19.2
percent currently.
The insurer is one of the key vehicles through which the
founding Lee family exerts control over various Samsung Group
arms including Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. It bought
an additional 37.5 percent stake in affiliate Samsung Card as
well as an 8 percent stake in Samsung Securities earlier this
year for about 1.8 trillion won.
A Samsung Life spokeswoman told Reuters the firm has no
specific plans at present to convert to a financial holding
company. However, Friday's stake purchase will add to investors'
suspicions the insurer is laying the foundations for such a
move; one of the key requirements for financial holding firms is
to own at least 30 percent of its publicly traded affiliates.
Samsung Life currently owns 15 percent of Samsung Fire &
Marine Insurance Co Ltd and 72 percent of Samsung
Card Co Ltd.
($1 = 1,164.0700 won)
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; additional reporting by Joyce Lee;
Editing by Biju Dwarakanath and Gopakumar Warrier)