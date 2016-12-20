BRIEF-Founders Advantage Capital provides update
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance
SEOUL Dec 20 South Korea's Samsung Securities Co Ltd said on Tuesday it plans to issue new shares worth 354 billion won ($296.80 million).
The securities brokerage arm of Samsung Group said in a regulatory filing that the new shares are expected to be listed in March 2017.
($1 = 1,192.7100 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee)
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance
* Financial Institutions Inc announces withdrawal of common stock offering