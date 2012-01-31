HONG KONG/SEOUL Jan 31 South Korean brokerage Samsung Securities Co Ltd, which embarked on a significant expansion across Asia, is set to announce a major restructuring, according to sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The brokerage unit of conglomerate Samsung Group, is aiming to restructure its non-Korean businesses, one of the sources said.

The company declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

Three sources at the brokerage, who did not want to be identified, said an internal meeting was expected to occur later Tuesday. A separate source said an official, public announcement may hit on Wednesday.

Details of what is to be announced were not immediately clear. The source said the announcement did not involve a complete withdrawal from Asia, excluding S.Korea.

Two sources outside the brokerage but who work closely with the company said the announcement may involve the shut down of certain parts of the business. None of the sources wanted to speak on the record about the matter because it is not yet public. (Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan and Ju-min Park; Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar and Clement Tan; Editing by Michael Flaherty and Chris Lewis)