* Brokerage's quick Asia expansion cut short
* Swanky year-end party was meant to highlight Asia push
(Adds details on Samsung withdrawal, CEO quote)
By Alex Frew McMillan and Ju-min Park
HONG KONG/SEOUL, Jan 31 South Korean
brokerage Samsung Securities Co Ltd, which expanded
quickly across Asia in the past two years, is shutting
operations outside its home market, a source at the company told
Reuters on Tuesday.
Employees were told on Tuesday afternoon, with the company's
Korean headquarters due to make an official announcement later
on Tuesday or on Wednesday morning, the source said. He did not
want to be identified because the decision had only been made
internally.
Samsung Securities is the brokerage unit of conglomerate
Samsung Group. The company declined to comment when
contacted by Reuters.
A regulatory filing showed there were 161 employees in its
overseas operations by the end of September, of a total of
3,733. The brokerage has businesses in Hong Kong, London, Tokyo,
Shanghai and New York, according to the website.
Samsung now has about 130 employees working overseas, with
roughly 100 of them based in Hong Kong, one source said. In Asia
outside Korea, Samsung Securities had been focusing mainly on
brokerage for equities and stock research.
The expansion aimed to capture market share while other
brokerages stumbled after the 2008 financial crisis. But the
field of newcomers quickly became crowded, and Asia's financial
markets suffered a tough second half last year, as they turned
out not to be immune from the economic troubles facing the rest
of the world.
A retrenchment to Seoul carries significant symbolic weight,
as the aggressive push by Samsung Securities came at a time when
other banks and brokerages saw a similar, golden opportunity.
The brokerage's new CEO, Kim Suk, who was appointed in
December, told Asian Investor on Tuesday the company would now
pay more attention to Korean high net worth clients. The
magazine said the only activity likely to remain in Hong Kong is
broking Korean equities for international buy-side clients.
The business outside Korea was being run from Hong Kong,
headed by Sung-June Hwang, known as "S.J.," the global head of
equities for Samsung Securities and chief executive for Asia
ex-Korea.
He joined the company in 2010 from Credit Suisse, where he
rose to co-head of Asia equities outside Japan. According to a
Samsung website, he built Credit Suisse's Asian cash equities
business from a 10-member team to a staff of 400.
Reached by telephone, Hwang said he could not comment on the
matter.
EXPANSION MESSAGE
Samsung Securities pulled out the stops for a lavish
Christmas party in Hong Kong in early December, with
performances by jugglers, gymnasts and "living statues", while
snow blowers generated artificial snow at the exclusive rooftop
Armani bar in downtown Hong Kong.
Female models in traditional Korean garb posed for official
pictures, and guests were occasionally startled when
white-garbed human statues posing on podiums suddenly came to
life and moved.
Staff members were touting expansion of the equity business
in Asia, despite the grim climate in financial services and
announcements of layoffs at other firms.
The company had been staffing up to open a new office in
Singapore, with one executive saying it was easier to hire top
talent when other companies were laying people off.
That application is still pending with the Monetary
Authority of Singapore, the city state's regulator, with the
business currently operating under a provisional licence.
(Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar and Clement Tan;
Editing by Michael Flaherty, Ken Wills and Clarence Fernandez)