* Samsung Electronics gains access to Sharp's low-cost
thin-screen technology
* Cross-town rival LG Display overtook Samsung's display
unit last year
* Samsung has struggled to produce televisions using OLED
screens
By Miyoung Kim
SEOUL, March 8 For Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
, the world's No.1 maker of smartphones, TVs and
memory chips, this week's deal to invest in a Japanese display
maker spotlights an uncomfortable fact: it is no longer the
undisputed global leader in displays.
Cross-town rival LG Display Co Ltd overtook
Samsung's display unit last year as the world's top maker of
liquid crystal displays.
LG Electronics Inc, an affiliate of the display
company, has beat Samsung to market with a TV using a new
technology - thin, bright organic light-emitting diode (OLED)
screens - on which Samsung has staked its future in the display
business.
And even Japan's Sharp Corp, which had to be bailed
out by its banks last autumn and which Samsung has now taken on
as a partner, has pulled into the lead in some of the latest LCD
production and thin-screen technology.
Samsung's modest $111 million investment in Sharp, announced
on Wednesday, will thus not only give it access to the Japanese
company's technology, it will turn up the heat on its own
display unit that many analysts say has some catching up to do.
"It's a warning message in a sense that Samsung is sending
to Samsung Display," said an industry analyst with a top
four-star rating from Thomson Reuters StarMine, who declined to
be named because of the sensitivity of the subject.
SYMBOLIC STAKE
The latest deal, which will give Samsung a symbolic 3
percent stake in Sharp, is a drop in the bucket from the South
Korean goliath's 37.4 trillion won ($34.5 billion) in cash.
But it will give Samsung a broader supplier base, access to
Sharp's low-cost thin-screen technology, and a foot in the door
at one of Apple Inc's key Asian display suppliers.
The need for this sort of tie-up marks an unusual departure
for the ascendant technology company, heralded for aggressive
management that allowed it to leapfrog past Japanese giants such
as Sony Corp and Toshiba Corp in markets from
consumer electronics to semiconductors.
Samsung's $230 billion market capitalisation is more than
six times the combined value of Japan's top three TV makers
-Sony, Sharp and Panasonic Corp.
One possible impetus for the equity deal, Samsung's first
with a major Japanese electronics company, could be faltering
screen orders from Apple, which is both a major customer and its
main competitor in the global smartphone market.
Sharp is Apple's second-largest display supplier, according
to industry analysts and research firms. Apple itself does not
reveal information about its suppliers.
But the bigger issue for Samsung will be ensuring its OLED
screen development efforts are on track.
Samsung's strategic shift to OLED technology was spurred in
part by the roaring success of its Galaxy smartphones, which
featured the bright, power-saving displays and propelled Samsung
into the No.1 spot last year in the world smartphone market.
Samsung now holds a near monopoly in the production of
small, smartphone-sized OLED displays, which it produces at the
rate of nearly half a million a day, garnering double-digit
profit margins.
Samsung has struggled to produce televisions using OLED
screens, however, as it stuck with the conventional RGB form of
the technology that is difficult to scale to large glass sizes.
LG has opted for white OLED technology that uses a cheaper,
maskless manufacturing method with a lower error rate and higher
productivity, although some experts say it loses some of the
colour brightness that has made OLED a promising frontier for TV
makers.
PREMIUM PRODUCT
Samsung, which tore apart a Sony TV in the 1970s to learn
new technologies, ended Japan's three-decade reign at the top of
the TV market in 2006 and has since enjoyed healthy profit
margins while its Japanese rivals bleed record amounts of red
ink.
Its success was fed in large part by the aggressive launch
of new technologies such as Internet-enabled TV sets and LCD TVs
backlit with power-saving light-emitting diodes.
OLED TVs, which LG sells for more than $10,000 for a 55-inch
model, were supposed to be the next premium product to prop up
margins as the global TV market stagnates in a weak economy.
But the delay in Samsung's OLED models have forced it to
seek its next big boost from ultra-definition television, which
others have been pursuing with LCDs - where Samsung now lags.
"With the (OLED) project pushed back ... Samsung instead
plans to lead the high-end market through over-60-inch UD TVs,
which are becoming popular," said Peter Yu, an analyst at BNP
Paribas.
That's where Sharp enters the picture.
Sharp has the world's only so-called 10th-generation display
factory, which uses bigger sheets of glass that, at 3 metres
square, can be cut into eight 60-inch panels for large TV
screens. That's far more efficient than eighth-generation plants
that analysts say yield only three 60-inch screens per sheet.
Samsung Display's main LCD TV screen plants are seventh and
eighth generation, suitable for 40 to 60 inch screens. It has
held off on investing in larger panels given its strategic move
into OLEDs, which are thin enough to bend or roll like paper,
paving the way eventually for wearable computers and
curved-screen TVs.
"I believe Samsung's big push for OLED is the right
decision, given all the benefits OLED has over LCD, but
overpromise and underdelivery caused a bit of hiccup here," said
Lee Sun-tae, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities. He saw
the Sharp deal as a way to help keep Samsung in the game until
OLED is on board.
"This is definitely a good deal, as it allows Samsung to add
large screen capacity at just a fraction of the cost of building
a 10G plant. Samsung seized the right opportunity from Sharp's
financial difficulty."