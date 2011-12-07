* Eight companies agree to settle class action-filing
* Samsung to pay nearly $83 million-filing
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 6 A collection of eight
electronics companies has agreed to pay roughly $388 million to
settle a civil lawsuit over alleged price fixing in the liquid
crystal display panel market, according to a court filing this
week.
The class action alleged a detailed conspiracy from 1996
through 2006 to fix LCD prices. Several companies have also
pleaded guilty to separate criminal charges and paid fines.
One Taiwanese company, AU Optronics (2409.TW), and a
handful of its top executives are scheduled to go to trial next
month against the U.S. Department of Justice in San Francisco.
The civil class action settlement covers plaintiff
purchasers who bought LCD panels directly from eight other
companies.
Among the defendants, Samsung Electronics (005930.KS)
agreed to pay nearly $83 million, Sharp (6753.T) is listed at
$105 million, LG Display (034220.KS) agreed to pay $75 million,
Chimei (3481.TW) will pay $78 million, and Hitachi (6501.T)
will pay $28 million, the filing says.
Representatives from those companies could not immediately
be reached for comment on Tuesday.
The civil settlement has already received preliminary
approval from a U.S. judge in San Francisco, and a hearing for
final approval is scheduled for December 19.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California is In Re: TFT-LCD (Flat Panel) Antitrust Litigation,
MDL No. 1827.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; editing by Bob Burgdorfer)