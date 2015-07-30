NEW YORK, July 30 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd,
which faced a trial on patent infringement in a lawsuit brought
by patent holder Smartflash LLC, can halt the proceedings while
the Smartflash patents are scrutinized for their validity by the
U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, a U.S. appeals court ruled on
Thursday.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit also
declined to stay the Smartflash case against Apple. The iPhone
maker lost a $533 million infringement verdict last February to
Smartflash, but a lower court judge has ordered a new trial on
damages.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung)