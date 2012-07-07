SEOUL, July 7 Samsung Electronics Co
on Saturday cited a report by fire investigators as saying an
external energy source had caused one of its flagship Galaxy S
III smartphones to catch fire in Ireland last month.
The world's top smartphone maker said an investigation by
Fire Investigations (UK) had stated that the Samsung device was
not responsible for the cause of the fire, and that an "external
energy source was responsible for generating the heat".
The new Galaxy S series, the strongest rival for Apple's
iPhone, was launched in Europe in late May and in the
United States last month.
A Dublin-based consumer posted comments and photos on a web
site in June, saying his Galaxy phone had "exploded" while
mounted on his car dashboard.
He wrote that while he was driving, "suddenly a white flame,
sparks and a bang came out of the phone."
The South Korean electronics giant said it had contracted
FI-UK, an independent British provider of consultancy services
into fires and explosions, to determine the cause of the fire.
Samsung added it had provided FI-UK with several Galaxy S
III phones, including the burnt smartphone, for a series of
tests.
"Additionally, the investigation results state, 'The only
way it was possible to produce damage similarly to the damage
recorded within the owner's damaged device was to place the
devices or component parts with a domestic microwave,'" Samsung
said on its official global blog ().
It also showed the unnamed user's latest comments posted on
a web site, saying the phone had been recovered from water and
the damage "occurred due to a large amount of external energy"
which apparently was used to dry out the device.
"This was not a deliberate act but a stupid mistake," the
user added, according to the Samsung blog.
There have been other reports of Samsung smartphones
overheating. In March, a Korean schoolboy reported that a spare
battery for his Galaxy S II exploded in his back pocket. Samsung
said then that the cause was massive external pressure or force.
Heat issues have been reported with other devices. In March,
influential consumer watchdog Consumer Reports said Apple's
latest iPad tablet threw off a lot more heat than the previous
version, lending weight to complaints on Internet forums that
the device could get uncomfortably warm after heavy use.