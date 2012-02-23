SEOUL Feb 23 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
, which emerged as the world's top smartphone maker
last year, said on Thursday that sales of its flagship Galaxy S
II topped 20 million handsets since its launch in April last
year.
Sales of predecessor Galaxy S, introduced in 2010 and at the
heart of bruising global patent disputes with arch-rival Apple
Inc, exceeded 22 million, the company said in a
statement.
Apple sold 93 million iPhones last year, nearly doubling
sales from a year earlier, while Samsung raised smartphone sales
nearly fourfold to 95 million, according to research firm IHS
iSuppli.
(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Chris Lewis)