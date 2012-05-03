* Launches flagship Galaxy SIII smartphone model
* 4.8 inch screen, to launch late May, go global June
* Expects to outsell group's profit leader SII
* To spend more on marketing
By Paul Sandle and Tarmo Virki
LONDON/HELSINKI, May 3 Samsung Electronics
unveiled a new top-of-the-range Galaxy smartphone in
London on Thursday, updating the most direct rival to Apple's
iPhone with a larger touch screen and more powerful
processor.
The South Korean technology group, which overtook Finnish
company Nokia as the world's biggest cellphone maker
earlier this year, said the new Galaxy SIII model would go on
sale in some markets in late May and around the world from June.
Last week, Samsung reported a record $5.2 billion quarterly
profit, boosted by Galaxy smartphone range whose sales
outstripped the iPhone.
Samsung sold around 45 million smartphones in the first
quarter and contributed most of its operating profit.
The new Galaxy SIII model will have a 4.8 inch touch screen,
8 megapixel camera and will use the latest version of Google's
Android software.
Analysts said the expected massive marketing campaign and
features of the handset - billed as the official smartphone of
the London 2012 Olympics - were likely enough to generate strong
sales, but the launch left many of them unexcited.
"It is not an eye-catching device that will overwhelm
consumers," said IDC analyst Francisco Jeronimo.
The blue lights in the launch venue downtown London, echoing
the cold rainy day outside, and the background sounds of nature,
which Samsung said inspired the design, resulted in a fairly
muted atmosphere in the room.
BIGGER BUDGET, BIGGER SALES
Won-Pyo Hong, head of product strategy at Samsung's mobile
business, said it expected sales of the Galaxy SIII to outstrip
predecessor SII's more than 20 million units.
"Definitely, we expect so. The level of interest from our
partners has been bigger," Hong told Reuters in an interview. He
said the marketing budget would also increase, even if brand
awareness was already quite high.
"We need to spend more on marketing to address consumer
interest and to meet requirements of our partners," he said.
Analysts said the new device represented a formidable
challenge to rivals, given a combination of the Galaxy brand,
sales support from operators and heavy marketing.
"Samsung must make the most of a 4-5 month window of
opportunity with the Galaxy SIII before Apple changes the game
once more with its next generation iPhone," said Geoff Blaber,
analyst at CCS Insight.
The new Galaxy will be powered by Samsung's quad-core
microprocessor, which the company hopes will also be used in
handsets made by HTC and Motorola, as well as
Apple, its biggest customer for components.
The Exynos 4 Quad, based on British chip designer ARM
Holdings Cortex A9 technology, enables more tasks in a
shorter period of time - for example streaming video can run on
one core while the other cores update applications, connect to
the web and scan virus-check, simultaneously.
ON TOP OF SMARTPHONE WORLD
Apple and Samsung's near duopoly in high-end smartphones was
not expected to come under threat this year or next.
"Samsung is now the only company that can compete with Apple
and challenge it in the smartphone segment," said IDC's
Jeronimo.
Samsung shares hit a lifetime high after its first-quarter
results, pushing its market value to $190 billion, 11 times that
of Japanese rival Sony, though still only a third of
Apple's, the world's most valuable company.
In stark contrast shares in Nokia, whose betting on a tie-up
with Microsoft to revive its fortunes in the lucrative
smartphone market, are at a 15-year low. Nokia said last month
it would make a first-half loss as it struggles to revamp its
product line.
Technology research firm Ovum said in a note on Thursday it
expected Microsoft to establish its Windows Phone as a relevant
smartphone platform only by 2017.
At its annual meeting on Thursday, Nokia's
chairman-designate defended the group's turnaround strategy to
investors losing patience with its efforts to catch up.