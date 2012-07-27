An employee of Japan's largest mobile carrier NTT Docomo Inc holds a Samsung Galaxy S III smartphone during a launch event at an electronics store in Tokyo June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

SEOUL Samsung Electronics Co (005930.KS), the world's top smartphone maker, sold 50.5 million smartphones in the second quarter, stretching its lead over rival Apple Inc (AAPL.O), a report by research firm StrategyAnalytics showed.

Samsung took 34.6 percent of the global smartphone market, while Apple, which suffered a 26 percent sequential plunge in smartphone sales, had 17.8 percent of the market after selling 26 million iPhones in the June quarter, the report said.

Nokia NOK1V.HE took the third spot with a 7.0 percent market share, selling 10.2 million smartphones. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)