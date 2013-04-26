A motorcycle dispatch rider uses his smartphone next to an advertisement promoting Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's latest flagship smartphone Galaxy S4 at the company's headquarters in Seoul April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL Samsung Electronics Co sold a record 69.4 million smartphones in the first quarter, boosting its market share to an all-time high of 33.1 percent, data from research firm Strategy Analytics showed on Friday.

Apple Inc (AAPL.O), which sold 37.4 million iPhones in the March quarter, took 17.9 percent of the market, it said.

LG Electronics Inc (066570.KS) grew to the third biggest on 10.3 million unit shipments, followed by China's Huawei.

