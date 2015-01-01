SEOUL Jan 1 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
said on Thursday that all its new smart television
products launched in 2015 will be powered by the Tizen operating
system, marking a fresh effort by the company to increase the
usage of the software platform.
Smart TVs offer additional software and connectivity
functions, such as video streaming and web browsing
capabilities. Samsung demonstrated TV sets powered by Tizen at
developer conferences last year.
"We are focusing our efforts on Tizen right now," Kim
Hyun-suk, Samsung's president of visual display business, told
Reuters in an interview. "We hope that other TV makers will also
use it and help build an ecosystem that will help the platform
grow."
Televisions would be an addition to the modest stable of
Tizen products, which consists of a few smartwatches and cameras
despite years of development and support by the world's top
maker of smartphones and TVs.
The platform represents the most visible effort on the
software front by Samsung, which has sought to free itself from
Google Inc's Android platform.
But Tizen has so far failed to take off, due in part to
Samsung's failure to launch a smartphone powered by the system.
Some analysts are sceptical about the platform's viability
despite Samsung's standing as top smartphone maker, especially
as Android and Apple Inc's iOS tighten their grip in
the smartphone sector.
Developers say that until there is a meaningful user base
for Tizen they will have little incentive to make innovative
software applications for the system, deemed crucial if Samsung
is to convince wary consumers to try it out.
While the launch of Tizen-based TVs will increase the
platform's user base, it is unclear if that alone will be enough
to pique developers' interest. Users of smart TVs tend to use
fewer apps than they would on smartphones.
Still, the operating system is expected to play a key role
in Samsung's smart-home business. Tizen can also run on devices
with low computing power such as refrigerators and washing
machines, offering a way for users to monitor and control such
devices remotely.
Samsung did not give sales targets for Tizen-powered TVs.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by David Holmes)