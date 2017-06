SEOUL Dec 26 Samsung Electronics said on Monday that its board had approved a plan to buy Sony's entire stake in their joint liquid crystal display (LCD) venture for 1.08 trillion won ($938.97 million).

Samsung and Sony plan to sign an agreement on the deal on Monday, Samsung said in a regulatory filing.

Sony holds a nearly 50 percent stake in LCD joint venture S-LCD, which was established in April 2004 to secure stable supplies of the component. ($1 = 1150.2000 Korean won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)