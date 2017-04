New televisions are displayed at the Samsung booth on the first day of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/Files

SEOUL Shares in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd gained 2 percent on Thursday, as expectations for U.S. economic recovery - triggered by the Federal Reserve's decision to begin slowing its bond-buying programme - lifted investor appetite for the index heavyweight.

Samsung Electronics makes up about 18 percent in market capitalisation of the wider market, which was up 0.2 percent as of 0302 GMT.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)