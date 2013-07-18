* Samsung unveils 1 TB SSD with $650 retail price to compete
with below-$100 hard disk drive
* Global SSD market seen growing 75 pct this year vs 41 pct
growth in NAND smartphone chips:analysts
* SSD to account for 26 pct of flash memory market this
year: analysts
By Miyoung Kim
SEOUL, July 18 Samsung Electronics Co
on Thursday launched storage technology aimed at
replacing computer hard disk drives as it targets the rapidly
expanding memory devices market to offset slowing sales growth
for smartphone memory chips.
Samsung is the world's top maker of the NAND flash memory
chips commonly used in smartphones and solid state drives, or
SSDs, which are faster, lighter and consume less power than hard
disk drives found in most personal computers.
Global demand for SSDs is expected to grow by 75 percent
this year to 78 million units, brokers Nomura said, while
shipments of NAND chips for use in smartphones are expected to
increase 41 percent, weakening from 44 percent last year and 58
percent in 2011, as smartphone sales growth starts to wane.
SSDs are widely used in high-end ultra-thin laptops such as
Apple's MacBook Air but hard disk drives remain PC
maker's dominant choice because of the huge price difference.
The 1 terabyte SSD Samsung launched costs $650 while a
same-capacity hard disk drive by biggest manufacturer Western
Digital Corp sells for less than $100.
Some analysts, however, expect hard disk drive usage in PCs
to fall below 50 percent by 2015 as SSD prices fall and hybrid
solutions emerge.
Chipmakers are also betting on SSDs to become a fresh
earnings driver in the $24 billion flash memory market, which is
currently booming thanks to strong demand for cut-price tablets
and smartphones in China.
Samsung is building a $7 billion chip plant in China, while
Toshiba Corp and SK Hynix are also boosting
production.
SSDs are likely to account for nearly a quarter of total
flash memory sales this year from 15 percent this year,
according to Daewoo Securities, and this proportion is set to
rise to 45 percent by 2015.
Samsung accounts for around 40 percent of global NAND flash
market and competes with Toshiba, Micron Technology and
SK Hynix. In the SSD market, it competes with Toshiba, Sandisk
and Intel.