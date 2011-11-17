SEOUL Nov 17 Samsung Electronics
said on Thursday that it would launch a redesigned
version of its 10.1-inch Galaxy Tab model in Germany as early as
this week to avoid a sales ban on the tablet, which a German
court said violated Apple's patents.
For sales in Germany Samsung changed the design of the frame
of the Galaxy Tab 10.1 model and the location of its speaker,
and renamed it the "Galaxy Tab 10.1 N," a Samsung Electronics
spokesman said.
"We modified the model to reflect Apple's claims," the
spokesman said.
Apple and Samsung have been engaged in a legal battle
worldwide since Apple sued Samsung in the United States in
April, saying the South Korean company's Galaxy line of mobile
phones and tablets "slavishly" copied the iPhone and iPad.
Apple has scored preliminary injunctions against some
Samsung products in Germany, Australia and the Netherlands, and
further seeks to block sales of Samsung models in the United
States, the key battleground for smarpthones and tablet PCs.
Last month, Samsung was also forced to upgrade three of its
smartphones to get around temporary sales bans on earlier
versions of products that a Dutch court said violated an Apple
patent.
An Australian court agreed to fast-track Samsung
Electronics' appeal against a ban on the sale of its new Galaxy
tablet computer in the country.
Samsung Electronics last month filed for sales bans on Apple
Inc's iPhone 4S in Australia and Japan, following similar moves
in France and Italy.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)