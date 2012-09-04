SEOUL/BERLIN, Sept 4 Two of Samsung Electronics'
advanced OLED television sets have gone missing
while on their way to the IFA consumer electronics fair in
Berlin, the company said on Tuesday.
The organic-light-emitting diodes (OLED) TVs disappeared
between Aug. 21 and 28, a company spokesman said, adding there
was no threat to its presence at the show as there were more
such sets at Samsung's booth in Berlin.
An official complaint has been lodged with local police, a
spokesman confirmed, but he added they didn't know where the TVs
went missing or even if it was in Germany.
Samsung declined to comment on whether it believed the
disappearance could be a case of industrial espionage, or on
potential financial damages it could suffer from the loss of the
technology.
Media reports had said it may have been a theft aimed at
stealing the advanced TV technology, whose loss could cost the
firm billions of dollars.
OLED systems are widely touted successors to liquid crystal
displays (LCDs). They are used in smartphones such as Samsung's
Galaxy Note because the displays are lighter, thinner and
tougher than alternatives.
However, in larger applications such as TVs, they are
currently too expensive for mass-market sale. At a rumoured
price tag of $10,000, the 55-inch models from Samsung and LG
would be 10 times the price of an equivalent LCD TV.
