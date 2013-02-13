PARIS Feb 13 South Korea's Samsung Total
Petrochemicals will stop purchasing oil from Iran after it
bought one spot cargo, Total's head of refining
Patrick Pouyanne told Reuters on the sidelines of the group's
annual results.
"There was a spot purchase but it will stop," Pouyanne said.
"Total has told this company (Samsung Total) and its partner
that we did not agree with that policy because our aim is to
respect laws that apply to us," he added.
Samsung Total Petrochemicals had revived a contract to buy
Iranian oil after a year's hiatus, as thin margins in plastics
make the cheap fuel from Iran hard to resist, people familiar
with the deal told Reuters last month.
Samsung Total had stopped importing oil from Iran last year
as the United States and European Union imposed sanctions to
halt a nuclear programme which the West suspects Iran may be
using to develop arms. Tehran denies this.