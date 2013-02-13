* French parent Total objected to spot deal
* Total at risk of breaching EU sanctions
By Muriel Boselli and Michel Rose
PARIS, Feb 13 South Korea's Samsung Total
Petrochemicals has stopped purchasing oil from Iran
after its French owner objected, Total's head of
refining Patrick Pouyanne told Reuters on Wednesday.
Samsung Total had bought one cargo of Iranian oil after a
year's hiatus, unable to resist the lure of cheap oil from the
Islamic republic to offset the thin margins in plastics, people
familiar with the deal told Reuters last month.
"There was a spot purchase, but it will stop," Pouyanne said
on the sidelines of the group's annual results announcement.
"Total has told this company (Samsung Total) and its partner
that we did not agree with that policy because our aim is to
respect laws that apply to us."
Samsung Total had stopped importing oil from Iran last year
after the United States and European Union imposed sanctions
aimed at halting Iran's nuclear programme, which the West
suspects is being used to develop arms. Tehran insists that it
is developing nuclear power to generate electricity.
Total's move highlights the intense pressure the West is
putting on companies to limit dependence on Iranian oil. The
sanctions have made it hard for buyers to ship and pay for oil
from Iran, halving the OPEC member's crude exports last year.
The French energy giant's objection aside, a revival in
imports of Iranian oil by Samsung Total would have required
other Korean buyers to reduce purchases to ensure that the
country qualifies for its six-month exemption from U.S.
sanctions, a U.S. state department official said last week.
South Korea, which reduced crude imports from Iran by 36
percent to 153,400 barrels per day last year, is aiming for a
further 20 percent cut year on year in the six months to May to
secure an extension to the waiver when it comes up for renewal
in May.
French official sources said last month that the government
was looking at whether the Samsung Total purchase broke
international sanctions.
"A French company is not allowed to buy oil directly or
indirectly from Iran," said Ardavan Amir-Aslani, a Paris-based
lawyer who specialises in the energy sector and the Middle East.