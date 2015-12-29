* Samsung to invest additional $600 million in Hi-Tech park
* Investment goes to Smart TVs, electronics, R&D
* Production to start late Feb, early March 2016
(Adds details, background)
By Mai Nguyen
HANOI, Dec 29 A unit of South Korea's Samsung
Electronics won Vietnamese government approval on
Tuesday to raise its investment in an electronics plant to $2
billion, part of a wave of projects in Vietnam by global
consumer goods giants.
A Ho Chi Minh City government offical said the Vietnamese
government had given a green light to Samsung Asia Pte Ltd
increasing its investment in the city's Saigon
Hi-Tech Park (SHTP) from a previous $1.4 billion.
The expansion by Samsung, Vietnam's biggest foreign
investor, comes amid similar moves by global electronics giants
to boost operations in the communist country, tapping wages
lower than China and the prospect of tariff cuts from a series
of free trade deals with major markets.
The additional $600 million will go into production of
Samsung's Smart televisions and other electronic goods, as well
as research and development work, SHTP chief Le Hoai Quoc told
Reuters by telephone.
Vietnam is seeing strong factory output in line with its
broader economic growth, including televisions, mobile phones
and electrical appliances made for the likes of LG,
Panasonic, Toshiba < 6502.T> and Sony.
A unit of Samsung Electronics earlier this year announced it
would increase investment in Vietnam by an additional $3 billion
to boost display module production capacity amid smartphone
price competition.
Samsung group has pledged more than $12 billion of
investments in Vietnam. Its engineering unit, Samsung C&T
, in October announced a preliminary agreement with
the government towards setting up a $2.4 billion thermal power
plant on a build-operate-transfer basis.
Production by Samsung at the Saigon Hi-Tech Park would start
in late February or early March, Quoc added.
Other tech firms operating at the park include Microsoft
, Intel, Rockwell Automation and
Vietnam's FPT Corp
Vietnam is estimated to export more than $46 billion worth
of mobile phones and electronics this year, up 33 percent from
2014, or nearly a third of its total overseas shipments.
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Additional reporting by Vincent Lee
in Seoul; Editing by Martin Petty and Adrian Croft)