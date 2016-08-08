SEOUL Aug 8 Samsung Biologics Co Ltd, the
biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing affiliate of Samsung
Group, is expected to apply on Thursday for Korea
Exchange approval for a planned initial public offering, two
exchange officials said on Monday.
The IPO is expected to be South Korea's biggest listing this
year, with analysts estimating an offering size of about 2-3
trillion won ($1.80-$2.69 billion).
The exchange officials declined to be identified by name as
they were not authorised to speak to media.
A Samsung Biologics spokesman declined comment.
($1 = 1,109.3600 won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)