SEOUL Feb 20 Samsung C&T Corp said
on Thursday it had won two orders worth a combined 1.46 trillion
won ($1.37 billion) to build two power plants in Algeria from
Societe Algerienne de Production de l'Electricite (SPE), an
affiliate of state-run utility Sonelgaz.
Samsung C&T said in two regulatory filings the contracts to
build power plants in Algeria's Mostaganem and Naama provinces
are worth 813.7 billion won ($763.64 million) and 648.8 billion
won ($608.89 million) respectively.
The South Korean builder said both contracts are expected to
be completed by August 2017.
($1 = 1065.5500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)